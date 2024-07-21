Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WMS. Barclays boosted their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $189.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Stephens upped their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $182.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. They set a buy rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Drainage Systems presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $181.88.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE WMS opened at $166.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $167.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.49. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 52-week low of $102.32 and a 52-week high of $184.27.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $653.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.99 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 46.93% and a net margin of 17.74%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. This is an increase from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.94%.

Insider Activity at Advanced Drainage Systems

In related news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 3,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.95, for a total value of $538,231.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,959,216.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, insider D. Scott Barbour sold 85,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.10, for a total value of $14,961,805.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,007,555.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 3,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.95, for a total transaction of $538,231.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,070 shares in the company, valued at $17,959,216.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,004 shares of company stock valued at $30,547,285 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Drainage Systems

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 10.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 7,295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,575 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1,472.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $309,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

