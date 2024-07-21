518,744 Shares in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) Acquired by Westfield Capital Management Co. LP

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 518,744 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,481,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 703.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on DSGX. Stephens upped their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Monday, April 1st. CIBC increased their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Descartes Systems Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ DSGX traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.41. The company had a trading volume of 154,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,805. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.59 and a fifty-two week high of $104.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.06. The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.01 and a beta of 0.98.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $151.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.80 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 20.62% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The Descartes Systems Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Descartes Systems Group Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

