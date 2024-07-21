508,085 Shares in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Acquired by Westfield Capital Management Co. LP

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 508,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $55,468,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned approximately 0.84% of Selective Insurance Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 188.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,450,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $144,287,000 after purchasing an additional 947,147 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,290,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 2,195.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 257,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,594,000 after purchasing an additional 246,063 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,190,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $118,420,000 after purchasing an additional 149,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 27.5% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 578,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,155,000 after purchasing an additional 124,860 shares during the last quarter. 82.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SIGI. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.60.

Selective Insurance Group Stock Performance

SIGI stock traded down $18.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.08. 2,310,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,535. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.78. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $81.00 and a one year high of $109.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.54.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($2.59). Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

Selective Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 24.74%.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

