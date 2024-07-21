321 Shares in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Purchased by Alera Investment Advisors LLC

Alera Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KLAC. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in KLA by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,511,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in KLA by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in KLA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,559,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in KLA by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 39,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,059,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in KLA by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 26,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,478,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC traded down $24.51 on Friday, reaching $762.55. 918,929 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 741,782. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $440.15 and a fifty-two week high of $896.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $805.03 and its 200-day moving average is $708.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.67 billion, a PE ratio of 39.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.32. KLA had a return on equity of 102.37% and a net margin of 27.19%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 23.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 44 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.40, for a total value of $36,053.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,211 shares in the company, valued at $11,644,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total value of $10,039,269.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,142 shares in the company, valued at $66,748,351.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 44 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.40, for a total value of $36,053.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,644,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,905 shares of company stock worth $16,831,966 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KLAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on KLA in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $675.00 price target on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays upgraded KLA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $630.00 to $765.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on KLA in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $820.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KLA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $771.65.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

