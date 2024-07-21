31,111 Shares in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Acquired by Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 31,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,141,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTE. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 139.0% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 310.0% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of TTE stock traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,168,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,112. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.43. TotalEnergies SE has a 52 week low of $57.97 and a 52 week high of $74.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $161.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.64.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.18. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $56.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.64 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TTE. Scotiabank reduced their target price on TotalEnergies from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on TotalEnergies from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on TotalEnergies in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.80.

TotalEnergies Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

