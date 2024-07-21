134,952 Shares in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT) Bought by M&G Plc

M&G Plc acquired a new position in shares of Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 134,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,557,000. M&G Plc owned 0.10% of Nextracker at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Nextracker during the first quarter worth $1,747,000. Trust Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Nextracker during the first quarter worth $418,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Nextracker during the first quarter worth $5,288,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Nextracker during the first quarter worth $23,213,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Nextracker during the first quarter worth $16,717,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on NXT. Fox Advisors upgraded Nextracker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Susquehanna began coverage on Nextracker in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “positive” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on Nextracker from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Nextracker from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Nextracker from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.17.

In related news, insider Bruce Ledesma sold 12,135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total value of $532,847.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $763,463.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NXT stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,271,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,452,899. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.98. Nextracker Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.14 and a twelve month high of $62.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 2.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.18.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.38. Nextracker had a negative return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $736.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nextracker Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

