Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA) Receives $19.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.50.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZVRA. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 1st. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Zevra Therapeutics from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zevra Therapeutics

In other news, Director John B. Bode purchased 10,000 shares of Zevra Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.87 per share, for a total transaction of $58,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $176,100. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders bought 22,000 shares of company stock worth $140,340 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZVRA. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 102.4% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 34,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 17,557 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Zevra Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Zevra Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,704,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,883,000 after acquiring an additional 58,866 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its position in Zevra Therapeutics by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 430,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 42,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 15.4% in the first quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 266,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 35,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.03% of the company’s stock.

Zevra Therapeutics Trading Down 5.0 %

Zevra Therapeutics stock opened at $6.05 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Zevra Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.89 and a 12 month high of $7.28. The stock has a market cap of $253.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.97.

Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.09. Zevra Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.55% and a negative net margin of 181.76%. The business had revenue of $3.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zevra Therapeutics will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

About Zevra Therapeutics

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company develops its products through Ligand Activated Therapy platform. Its lead product candidate is KP1077, consisting of KP1077IH, which is under Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic hypersomnia, and KP1077N, which is under Phase ½ clinical trial to treat narcolepsy.

