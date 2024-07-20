Zelman & Associates Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Zelman & Associates reiterated their neutral rating on shares of American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital lowered their target price on American Woodmark from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on American Woodmark from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $101.33.

American Woodmark Price Performance

Shares of American Woodmark stock opened at $89.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. American Woodmark has a twelve month low of $65.01 and a twelve month high of $104.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.62.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.05). American Woodmark had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The business had revenue of $453.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.80 million. Sell-side analysts predict that American Woodmark will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at American Woodmark

In other American Woodmark news, Director Philip D. Fracassa bought 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $86.66 per share, with a total value of $51,996.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,996. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Woodmark

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in American Woodmark by 67.9% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in American Woodmark by 67.8% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in American Woodmark by 1,230.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Woodmark in the fourth quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in American Woodmark by 33.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

