Wrapped Pulse Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $457.41 Million (WPLS)

Wrapped Pulse (WPLS) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 20th. In the last week, Wrapped Pulse has traded up 23.8% against the US dollar. One Wrapped Pulse token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Wrapped Pulse has a total market capitalization of $457.41 million and approximately $4.74 million worth of Wrapped Pulse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Wrapped Pulse

Wrapped Pulse’s total supply is 8,647,612,391,252 tokens.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Pulse

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Pulse (WPLS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the PulseChain platform. Wrapped Pulse has a current supply of 8,657,689,500,623.554. The last known price of Wrapped Pulse is 0.00005185 USD and is up 7.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 260 active market(s) with $5,080,050.75 traded over the last 24 hours.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Wrapped Pulse (WPLS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the PulseChain platform. Wrapped Pulse has a current supply of 8,657,689,500,623.554. The last known price of Wrapped Pulse is 0.00005185 USD and is up 7.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 260 active market(s) with $5,080,050.75 traded over the last 24 hours."

