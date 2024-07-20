Wrapped BNB 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $108.93 Million (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. One Wrapped BNB token can now be bought for $595.46 or 0.00886314 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a total market cap of $942.53 million and approximately $108.93 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded 12.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped BNB Profile

Wrapped BNB’s launch date was September 4th, 2020. Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 1,582,848 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.

BNB doesn’t conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.

Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Wrapped BNB Token Trading

