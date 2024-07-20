Wolfe Research Upgrades Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) to Strong-Buy

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wolfe Research to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SU. ATB Capital raised their price target on Suncor Energy from C$53.00 to C$57.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$61.54.
Suncor Energy Price Performance
Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.23 by C$0.18. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company had revenue of C$12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.81 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 5.7081192 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity
In other news, Senior Officer Kristopher Peter Smith sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.66, for a total transaction of C$5,165,900.00. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.
Suncor Energy Company Profile
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.
