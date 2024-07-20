Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage on Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a peer perform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Etsy from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Etsy from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. B. Riley dropped their target price on Etsy from $91.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Etsy from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Etsy from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Etsy presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $79.88.

Get Etsy alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ETSY

Etsy Stock Performance

ETSY opened at $62.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.35 and a 200-day moving average of $66.93. Etsy has a 52-week low of $55.08 and a 52-week high of $102.81.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $646.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.30 million. Etsy had a net margin of 10.75% and a negative return on equity of 67.27%. Etsy’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Etsy will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Toni Thompson Nadal sold 1,444 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.68, for a total value of $94,841.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,882.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Etsy

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETSY. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Etsy by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Etsy by 217.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 400,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,444,000 after acquiring an additional 274,284 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Etsy by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at about $543,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.