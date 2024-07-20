Wolfe Research Begins Coverage on Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META)

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $620.00 price objective on the social networking company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $535.00 to $480.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $530.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $535.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $519.10.

NASDAQ META opened at $476.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms has a twelve month low of $274.38 and a twelve month high of $542.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $493.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $470.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.39. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 32.06%. The firm had revenue of $36.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.28 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms will post 20.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.49%.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 1,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.27, for a total transaction of $859,886.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,238,845.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.42, for a total transaction of $453,785.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,068,669.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 1,712 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.27, for a total transaction of $859,886.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,238,845.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 311,106 shares of company stock worth $154,542,945 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 411.1% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 92 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 527.3% in the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

