WNS (NYSE:WNS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. WNS had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $312.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. WNS updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.420-4.680 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $4.42-4.68 EPS.

Shares of WNS stock traded down $2.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,121,499 shares. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.91. WNS has a fifty-two week low of $39.85 and a fifty-two week high of $75.12.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen lowered their price target on WNS from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on WNS from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research boosted their price target on WNS from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on WNS from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.33.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through TSLU, MRHP, HCLS, and BFSI segments. It engages in diversified business, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure, utilities, shipping, and logistics; healthcare and life sciences; banking, financial services, and insurance; and Hi-tech and professional services, as well as procurement.

