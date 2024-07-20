Wintrust Investments LLC Acquires 169 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Wintrust Investments LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,281 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Nwam LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 16.0% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 5.4% during the first quarter. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 66,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,185,000 after buying an additional 6,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of ZTS traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $178.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,131,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,211,473. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.80 and a 1-year high of $201.92.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.34% and a net margin of 27.38%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th will be issued a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on ZTS. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 target price (down from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ZTS

Zoetis Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.