Wintrust Investments LLC Acquires 137 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Wintrust Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 30,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Searle & CO. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 88,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,292,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Richmond Brothers Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 54,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 28,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 6,144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.75.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total transaction of $5,329,711.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,042 shares in the company, valued at $3,179,061.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 9,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total transaction of $1,534,470.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,929 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,451.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total value of $5,329,711.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,179,061.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 154,544 shares of company stock valued at $25,413,051 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $167.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,597,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,185,252. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $141.45 and a 52 week high of $170.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $166.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 18.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.85%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

