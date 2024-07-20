Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) PT Lowered to $32.00

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) had its price target cut by Truist Financial from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $30.14 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.31 and a 200 day moving average of $31.96. The stock has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40 and a beta of 1.39. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $26.73 and a 12 month high of $36.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 7.00%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

In other news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 5,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $169,814.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,226. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WY. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 12,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,632,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,926,000 after purchasing an additional 41,196 shares during the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,237,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 171,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 302.3% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 27,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 20,333 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

