Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on WERN. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered Werner Enterprises from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.69.

Werner Enterprises Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WERN opened at $36.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.95. Werner Enterprises has a 1 year low of $33.12 and a 1 year high of $47.27.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.14). Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 6.15%. The firm had revenue of $769.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Werner Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 42.75%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Werner Enterprises by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 16,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its position in Werner Enterprises by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 9,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 139.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 703 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 2.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

