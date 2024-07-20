Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) CEO John R. Ciulla Sells 8,000 Shares

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) CEO John R. Ciulla sold 8,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $384,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 237,049 shares in the company, valued at $11,387,833.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE WBS opened at $47.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.58. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Webster Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $36.36 and a twelve month high of $53.39.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $667.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.72 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 21.09%. Webster Financial’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 29th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.79%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Webster Financial from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Webster Financial from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays cut their price target on Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Webster Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,926,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $910,117,000 after acquiring an additional 54,841 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 1.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,237,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,678,000 after buying an additional 95,780 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,916,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,785,000 after buying an additional 430,331 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 11.2% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,072,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,997,000 after buying an additional 308,455 shares during the period. Finally, Davis Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Davis Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,520,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

