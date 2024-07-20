Wanchain Price Tops $0.21 on Major Exchanges (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 20th. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000312 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded up 15.8% against the dollar. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $41.29 million and $1.14 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00042431 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00009502 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00015301 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00009766 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00005303 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 198,115,713 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

