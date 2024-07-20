Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Trading Up 0.5%

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $98.06 and last traded at $97.79. Approximately 1,147,897 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 11,199,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.31.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Walt Disney from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.44.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.12 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, Director James P. Gorman acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Walt Disney news, Director James P. Gorman acquired 20,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,116.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $466,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 355.3% in the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

