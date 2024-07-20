Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 875.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,284 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,922 shares during the quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 199.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $1,748,313.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,018,650 shares in the company, valued at $241,239,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $1,748,313.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,018,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,239,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $177,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 521,613 shares in the company, valued at $30,816,896.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,527,738 shares of company stock valued at $953,190,060. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Walmart from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Walmart from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.09.

Walmart Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.75. The company had a trading volume of 11,665,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,789,591. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.14. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.85 and a twelve month high of $71.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $569.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

