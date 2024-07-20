Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Leo Wealth LLC

Leo Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,556 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,981 shares during the quarter. Leo Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Walmart by 199.3% in the first quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.75. The company had a trading volume of 11,665,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,789,591. The company has a market capitalization of $569.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.85 and a 1-year high of $71.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.14.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $1,944,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 144,807 shares in the company, valued at $9,386,389.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Walmart news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $1,944,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 144,807 shares in the company, valued at $9,386,389.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 8,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $597,788.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 94,415 shares in the company, valued at $6,420,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,527,738 shares of company stock worth $953,190,060 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. TD Cowen upped their price target on Walmart from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. HSBC upped their price target on Walmart from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Walmart from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Walmart from $64.33 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.09.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

