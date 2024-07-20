Vulcan Forged PYR Price Reaches $3.64 on Top Exchanges (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 20th. Over the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 17.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market capitalization of $102.19 million and $3.88 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be bought for approximately $3.64 or 0.00005426 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Vulcan Forged PYR

Vulcan Forged PYR (CRYPTO:PYR) is a token. It launched on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 28,100,000 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 3.63354569 USD and is up 4.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 152 active market(s) with $5,368,530.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

