Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Trading Down 1.3%

Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.98 and last traded at $1.00. 452,834 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 325,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.01.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VOR shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Vor Biopharma from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price target on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Vor Biopharma Stock Up 0.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $63.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of -0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.26 and its 200-day moving average is $1.80.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.08). As a group, equities analysts predict that Vor Biopharma Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vor Biopharma

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vor Biopharma by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 60,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 15,258 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vor Biopharma by 4.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,812,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after acquiring an additional 69,436 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Vor Biopharma Inc operates as a clinical-stage cell and genome engineering company. Its lead product is tremtelectogene empogeditemcel (trem-cel), an engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) product candidate that is in phase 1/2 trial to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies.

