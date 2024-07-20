VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Shares Sold by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 489,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,239 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in VIZIO were worth $5,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in VIZIO during the first quarter worth $37,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in VIZIO during the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in VIZIO during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in VIZIO by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO William Wei Wang sold 135,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total value of $1,423,384.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,529,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,125,904.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other VIZIO news, insider Michael Joseph O’donnell sold 13,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total value of $145,156.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 340,443 shares in the company, valued at $3,588,269.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William Wei Wang sold 135,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total transaction of $1,423,384.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,529,972 shares in the company, valued at $16,125,904.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 542,902 shares of company stock valued at $5,741,999. 44.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VZIO. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Barrington Research upgraded shares of VIZIO from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VIZIO has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.77.

VIZIO Price Performance

VIZIO stock opened at $10.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 122.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.04. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $11.28.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $353.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.95 million. VIZIO had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 1.00%. VIZIO’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VIZIO Profile

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

Featured Articles

