Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Vista Outdoor from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Roth Capital upgraded Vista Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Vista Outdoor from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Vista Outdoor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vista Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Vista Outdoor Stock Performance

VSTO opened at $37.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -341.50 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.97. Vista Outdoor has a 1-year low of $23.33 and a 1-year high of $38.91.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $693.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.43 million. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 19.75% and a negative net margin of 0.20%. Vista Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Purus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 9,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 90.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

Featured Stories

