Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday.
Separately, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $19.00 price target (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Virco Mfg. in a research note on Friday, June 7th.
Virco Mfg. Stock Up 4.0 %
Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 7th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.26. Virco Mfg. had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 28.41%. The business had revenue of $46.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.70 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Virco Mfg. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.
Virco Mfg. Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Virco Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.13%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Virco Mfg. by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,216,000 after purchasing an additional 209,366 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Virco Mfg. by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 260,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 83,405 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Virco Mfg. by 124.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 124,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 69,179 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virco Mfg. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $917,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virco Mfg. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $675,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.97% of the company’s stock.
About Virco Mfg.
Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture in the United States and Canada. The company offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, mobile task chairs and lab stools, tablet armchairs, steel-frame and floor rockers, series stools, hard plastic seating, folding and upholstered stack chairs, and plastic stack and upholstered ergonomic chairs.
