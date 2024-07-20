Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $29.04

Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.04 and traded as low as $28.77. Vinci shares last traded at $28.80, with a volume of 87,206 shares traded.

Vinci Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.45.

Vinci Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vinci SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in concessions, energy, and construction businesses in France and internationally. The Concessions segment manages motorway concessions; operates airports; and highways, railways, and stadium. Its Energy segment provides services to the manufacturing sector, infrastructure, facilities management, and information and communication technology; and industrial and energy-related services, which includes development of renewable energy assets, as well as engineering, procurement, and construction projects in the energy sector.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.