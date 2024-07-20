Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 383,641 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,479 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $16,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $1,068,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 168.6% during the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 201,063 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $8,436,000 after purchasing an additional 126,201 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.1% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 90,275 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,876 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,030,000 after buying an additional 12,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landaas & Co. WI ADV bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. 62.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.62. 17,608,032 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,832,428. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.14 and a fifty-two week high of $43.42. The firm has a market cap of $175.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 99.25%.

VZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Redburn Atlantic raised Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.23.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

