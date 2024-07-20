Velas 1-Day Volume Reaches $858,736.28 (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 19th. Velas has a market capitalization of $19.12 million and $858,736.28 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Velas has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. One Velas coin can currently be bought for $0.0073 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.37 or 0.00042575 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00009568 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00015409 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00009826 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00005191 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,613,108,284 coins. The official website for Velas is velas.com. Velas’ official message board is velas.com/en/blog. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

