Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stake Reduced by Kure Advisory LLC

Kure Advisory LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 0.4% of Kure Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Kure Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Leo Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 9,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $340,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,547,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV now owns 363,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,577,000 after buying an additional 4,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 60.3% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $1.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $271.00. 2,409,681 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,054,791. The firm has a market cap of $406.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $266.75 and a 200 day moving average of $255.33. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $202.44 and a 12 month high of $279.21.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

