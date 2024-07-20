Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Bought by Kure Advisory LLC

Kure Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,075 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises about 8.9% of Kure Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Kure Advisory LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $10,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000.

NASDAQ:VGSH traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.16. 1,275,545 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,482,734. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $57.33 and a 12 month high of $58.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.90 and a 200 day moving average of $57.97.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.202 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

