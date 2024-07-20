VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Sold by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 80.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,237 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,273,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 732,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,948,000 after buying an additional 371,831 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 111.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after buying an additional 293,538 shares during the period. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. boosted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 358.4% during the fourth quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 318,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,718,000 after acquiring an additional 249,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,189,000.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ SMH traded down $7.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $248.14. 8,537,144 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,164,662. The business’s 50 day moving average is $255.24 and its 200-day moving average is $222.92. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $136.10 and a 12-month high of $283.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

