Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC) Shares Down 2.9%

Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ:VACC – Get Free Report) traded down 2.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.50 and last traded at $1.50. 10,490 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 244,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.55.

Vaccitech Trading Down 2.7 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $53.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of -0.40.

Get Vaccitech alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vaccitech

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vaccitech stock. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ:VACC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,197,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,987,000. M&G Plc owned about 13.48% of Vaccitech as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 26.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vaccitech Company Profile

Vaccitech plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel T cell immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and cancers. The company's therapeutic programs include VTP-300, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B infection; VTP-200 that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of human papilloma virus infection; VTP-850, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VTP-600 that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vaccitech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaccitech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.