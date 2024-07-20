Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) Shares Down 8.2%

Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX – Get Free Report) shares were down 8.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.89 and last traded at $7.10. Approximately 175,682 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 761% from the average daily volume of 20,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.73.

Vaccinex Stock Down 8.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.31 and a 200-day moving average of $7.29. The stock has a market cap of $11.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.91.

Get Vaccinex alerts:

Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($2.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter.

Vaccinex Company Profile

Vaccinex, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of targeted biotherapeutics to treat cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. The company's lead drug candidate, pepinemab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds and blocks the activity of SEMA4D.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vaccinex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaccinex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.