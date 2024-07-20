Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) CFO Sells $27,800.00 in Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $27,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 374,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,408,264.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Sanjay Datta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 8th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.41, for a total transaction of $23,410.00.

On Monday, July 1st, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total transaction of $23,630.00.

On Monday, June 24th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total transaction of $21,680.00.

On Monday, June 3rd, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.49, for a total transaction of $25,490.00.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $23,710.00.

On Monday, May 20th, Sanjay Datta sold 18,138 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total transaction of $464,514.18.

Upstart Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UPST opened at $27.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.75 and its 200 day moving average is $26.70. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.84 and a fifty-two week high of $72.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upstart

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $127.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.82 million. Upstart had a negative net margin of 32.59% and a negative return on equity of 27.89%. On average, analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Upstart by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,128,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,698,000 after purchasing an additional 115,057 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Upstart by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,018,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,610,000 after purchasing an additional 5,875 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Upstart by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 573,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,420,000 after purchasing an additional 17,463 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Upstart during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,017,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Upstart by 3,532.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 329,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,473,000 after buying an additional 320,663 shares during the period. 63.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UPST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.50 to $25.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Upstart in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Upstart in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Upstart in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.65.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

