United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $26.49

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.49 and traded as low as $26.43. United Utilities Group shares last traded at $26.57, with a volume of 41,774 shares.

United Utilities Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.45.

United Utilities Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.7807 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This is a boost from United Utilities Group’s previous dividend of $0.39.

About United Utilities Group

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 43,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 79,000 kilometers of wastewater pipes.

