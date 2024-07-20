United States Commodity Index Fund (NYSEARCA:USCI) Shares Up 0.2%

United States Commodity Index Fund (NYSEARCA:USCI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $62.66 and last traded at $62.59. Approximately 13,172 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 13,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.45.

United States Commodity Index Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $177.51 million, a P/E ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States Commodity Index Fund

An institutional investor recently raised its position in United States Commodity Index Fund stock. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of United States Commodity Index Fund (NYSEARCA:USCI – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC owned 0.35% of United States Commodity Index Fund worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

United States Commodity Index Fund Company Profile

The United States Commodity Index Fund, LP (USCI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SummerHaven Dynamic Commodity index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 14 commodity futures contracts selected based on their level of backwardation and price momentum. USCI was launched on Aug 10, 2010 and is managed by US Commodity Funds.

