United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.04 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 5.28%. United Airlines’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.03 earnings per share.

United Airlines Stock Up 3.3 %

UAL stock opened at $47.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.67. The company has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.44. United Airlines has a twelve month low of $33.68 and a twelve month high of $58.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UAL. HSBC began coverage on United Airlines in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.20 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded United Airlines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on United Airlines from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on United Airlines from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on United Airlines from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.20.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

