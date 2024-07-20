United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. United Airlines had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 5.28%. The business had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

United Airlines Stock Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $47.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.44. United Airlines has a 1-year low of $33.68 and a 1-year high of $58.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.67.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UAL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on United Airlines from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on United Airlines from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded United Airlines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on United Airlines from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on United Airlines from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.20.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

