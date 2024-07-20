Unite Group (LON:UTG) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $951.23

Unite Group PLC (LON:UTG – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 951.23 ($12.34) and traded as high as GBX 952 ($12.35). Unite Group shares last traded at GBX 941 ($12.20), with a volume of 567,163 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Unite Group in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Get Unite Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Unite Group

Unite Group Trading Down 0.4 %

About Unite Group

The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 904.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 950.48. The company has a market cap of £4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,748.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.18.

(Get Free Report)

Unite Group PLC, owns, manages, and develops purpose-built student accommodation facilities for the higher education sector in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Operations and Property segments. It manages rental properties, as well as offers asset management services. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Bristol, England.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Unite Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unite Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.