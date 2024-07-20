UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) VP Sells $96,250.00 in Stock

UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) VP David Martin Katz sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $96,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,325. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

UniFirst Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE UNF opened at $185.30 on Friday. UniFirst Co. has a 12-month low of $149.58 and a 12-month high of $187.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $163.95 and a 200 day moving average of $166.22.

Get UniFirst alerts:

UniFirst Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of UniFirst from $185.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of UniFirst from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of UniFirst from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UniFirst has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on UniFirst

Institutional Trading of UniFirst

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in UniFirst by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 79,625 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,658,000 after acquiring an additional 24,305 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in UniFirst by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,630 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in UniFirst by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in UniFirst by 292.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,174 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in UniFirst by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,330 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

About UniFirst

(Get Free Report)

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.