Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) PT Raised to $13.00

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.50 to $13.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on TWO. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a hold rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.50 to $14.50 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com raised Two Harbors Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Friday, June 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Two Harbors Investment has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.64.

Shares of TWO opened at $13.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.05 and a 200-day moving average of $12.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Two Harbors Investment has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $14.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is 101.12%.

In other news, insider Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 4,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $57,123.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,495.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Two Harbors Investment news, insider Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 4,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $57,123.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,495.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen G. Kasnet sold 12,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total transaction of $166,525.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,569 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,348.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,335 shares of company stock valued at $376,316 over the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 10.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,706,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,997,000 after buying an additional 1,135,012 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 155.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,317,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,516,000 after acquiring an additional 801,837 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,413,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,829,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 1,208.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 175,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 162,409 shares during the period. 64.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. invests in, finances, and manages mortgage servicing rights (MSRs), agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other financial assets through RoundPoint in the United States. The company target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

