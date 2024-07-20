Twin Tree Management LP Buys 33,052 Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Twin Tree Management LP lifted its stake in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 367,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,052 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $5,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Alamos Gold by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,202,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,349,000 after buying an additional 202,396 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Alamos Gold during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Alamos Gold during the 4th quarter worth $5,922,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Alamos Gold by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 8,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in Alamos Gold by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 194,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after buying an additional 9,640 shares during the last quarter. 64.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AGI shares. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Alamos Gold from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America upgraded Alamos Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $21.75 to $27.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Alamos Gold from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.75.

Alamos Gold Price Performance

NYSE AGI traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,327,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,578,006. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.16. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.78 and a 1-year high of $17.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.45.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The company had revenue of $277.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.15 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 19.41%. Alamos Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

Alamos Gold Profile

(Free Report)

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.