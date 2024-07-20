Twin Tree Management LP Acquires 345 Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Twin Tree Management LP raised its holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 32.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Aramark were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Souders Financial Advisors grew its position in Aramark by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 102,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 6,371 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Aramark by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 245,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,798,000 after buying an additional 15,080 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Aramark by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 93,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after buying an additional 12,342 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Aramark during the 1st quarter worth $3,875,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Aramark by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 492,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,000,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter.

Aramark Stock Down 0.5 %

Aramark stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,304,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,687,071. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Aramark has a 52-week low of $23.95 and a 52-week high of $34.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.59.

Aramark Dividend Announcement

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. Aramark had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aramark will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Aramark from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Aramark from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aramark presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.89.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

