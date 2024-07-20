Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.14

Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Free Report) (TSE:TC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.14 and traded as high as $22.48. Tucows shares last traded at $21.64, with a volume of 30,180 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut Tucows from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 30th.

Tucows Trading Up 1.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $240.68 million, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.33 and a 200 day moving average of $20.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.87, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Free Report) (TSE:TC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The information services provider reported ($2.42) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $87.46 million during the quarter. Tucows had a negative net margin of 29.91% and a negative return on equity of 490.14%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tucows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Tucows by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,679 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tucows during the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tucows by 16,766.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV lifted its holdings in shares of Tucows by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV now owns 1,989,594 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,719,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tucows by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 16,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Tucows Company Profile

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in North America and Europe. It operates in three segments: Ting, Wavelo and Tucows Domains. The Ting segment provides fiber and fixed wireless internet services. The Wavelo segment offers individual developer tools, subscription, billing management, network orchestration, and provisioning services.

