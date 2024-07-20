Truist Financial Raises HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Price Target to $248.00

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Truist Financial from $240.00 to $248.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Benchmark boosted their price target on HEICO from $185.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley raised HEICO from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the company from $178.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Bank of America upped their price target on HEICO from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on HEICO from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on HEICO from $209.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $236.89.

HEICO stock opened at $221.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 3.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.73 billion, a PE ratio of 69.76, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.20. HEICO has a 52 week low of $155.42 and a 52 week high of $232.02.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $955.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.24 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 12.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that HEICO will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This is a positive change from HEICO’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.07. This represents a yield of 0.1%. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio is 6.92%.

In related news, insider Eric A. Mendelson sold 8,864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.54, for a total transaction of $1,600,306.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 222,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,152,276.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other HEICO news, insider Eric A. Mendelson sold 8,864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.54, for a total value of $1,600,306.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 222,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,152,276.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eric A. Mendelson sold 53,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.02, for a total value of $9,739,890.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 168,891 shares in the company, valued at $30,741,539.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,206 shares of company stock worth $11,850,127 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HEI. Zeno Equity Partners LLP bought a new position in HEICO in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of HEICO in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of HEICO in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HEICO in the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of HEICO in the 2nd quarter worth $138,000. 27.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

