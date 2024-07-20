Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Downgraded by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $45.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TFC. HSBC upped their price target on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Stephens upped their price target on Truist Financial from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an in-line rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.28.

TFC stock opened at $42.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Truist Financial has a 1-year low of $26.57 and a 1-year high of $43.46. The stock has a market cap of $56.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.07.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Truist Financial will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -157.58%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Truist Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Truist Financial by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,238,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $690,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,248 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Truist Financial by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,643,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $453,854,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632,493 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Truist Financial by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,731,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $322,395,000 after acquiring an additional 883,416 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $307,787,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,914,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $144,507,000 after purchasing an additional 101,288 shares during the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

