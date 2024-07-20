Trillium Asset Management LLC Sells 245 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Trillium Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 1.4 %

APD traded down $3.68 on Friday, hitting $262.91. The company had a trading volume of 762,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,952,141. The company has a market cap of $58.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.81. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.24 and a 12-month high of $307.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.47.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 20.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $257.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 29th. Barclays increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $291.43.

Get Our Latest Report on Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.